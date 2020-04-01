ASHLEY McBRYDE’S NEVER WILL PRIMED FOR RELEASE

THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020

Reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde is set to release her sophomore album Never Will, the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated debut Girl Going Nowhere on April 3 via Warner Music Nashville.

McBryde tells American Songwriter, “On the first record [2018’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere’], I needed to be careful and make sure everybody knows that country music is not a costume to me. It’s not something I’m doing to go to another genre. This is what I sound like ─ but I have a lot of other tools in the bag,” with American Songwriter noting ‘citing her head-first dive into hard rock’ on Never Will.

And in a Tennessean portfolio cover story, McBryde addresses keeping the April 3 release date amidst all the uncertainty of these times, sharing “Music is the one thing that cannot be diminished, not by being quarantined, not by being indoors or outdoors. Music cannot be destroyed.”

At the top of 2020, NPR named Never Will in an all-genre “An Early Preview: 5 Upcoming Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear,” noting McBryde’s “renegade spirit and no-nonsense approach to her artistry.” Rolling Stone echoed, including McBryde’s Jay Joyce-produced record in its “70 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020.”

Never Will holds 11 tracks including lead single “One Night Standards,” which landed at number seven on NPR’s “25 Best Songs of 2019,” and acts as the first installment of a three-piece video storyline including “Martha Divine,” that Billboard called “a dark, rollicking number,” and “fist-pumping, crunch-rock anthem” “Hang In There Girl, as described by Rolling Stone.

The three-time GRAMMY nominee followed the video saga with “First Thing I Reach For,” labeled by Rolling Stone as a “road-weary, deeply twangy production” along with a behind-the-scenes look into the band’s life on the road, and “Sparrow,” tagged by Billboard as an “emotional” and “descriptive tale.”

Despite postponed dates on her headlining One Night Standards Tour, McBryde has continued connecting with fans via Facebook live with her “All Cooped Up” series featuring the Arkansas-native performing “Styrofoam” from the upcoming album and covers like T-Pain’s “Buy U A Drank” and Phil Collins’ “You Can’t Hurry Love” from her living room.

Pre-order/pre-save Never Will

Never Will Track Listing:Hang In There Girl (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

One Night Standards (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

Shut Up Sheila (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

First Thing I Reach For (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

Voodoo Doll (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

Sparrow (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

Martha Divine (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

Velvet Red (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

Stone (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

Never Will (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

Styrofoam (Randall Clay)

About Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde learned how to sing sad songs in a biker bar off a rural Arkansas highway–– and it shows. Her 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post, and more, all en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” When she confirmed April 3, 2020, as the release date for her follow-up Never Will, Rolling Stone tagged the record as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked lead single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019. Produced once again by Jay Joyce, Never Will reveals the witty, confessional, detail-driven songwriting addressing a wide spectrum of blue-collar Southern women’s experience introduced on Girl Going Nowhere is still here, but perhaps even sharper. The music itself is stadium-ready rock-and-roll with a bluegrass wink or two and country music’s storytelling heart––and McBryde, no longer new, is the music’s ordained and highly capable standard bearer. McBryde is currently nominated for two 2020 ACM Awards for Song of the Year for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” (artist + songwriter) and another nod for Music Event of the Year as a guest on Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell In Love.” For more information, visit AshleyMcBryde.com or follow her on Facebook at Facebook.com/AshleyMcBryde. Instagram @AshleyMcBryde and Twitter at @AshleyMcBryde.

