Becker Lavender & Wine = Serenity!

Posted on April 3, 2020

 

Becker Vineyards has made the difficult decision to postpone the 22nd Annual Lavender Festival until sometime in the Fall of 2020.

But Don’t worry, Buy lavender!
There are  plenty of great Becker Vineyards Lavender products that  can ship straight to your door!
Everyone could use some help to relax. Lavender is used by many to calm and soothe, get a good night’s sleep, and with both antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, lavender oil can even help to heal minor burns and bug bites.

 Lavender Essentials Bundle

$50.00 Wine Club price for everyone!
INCLUDES products listed below
AND UPS Ground shipping!
  • Lavender Lotion
  • Lavender Shower Gel
  • Lavender Room Spray
  • Lavender Bath Fizz
  • Lavender Lip Balm
  • Lavender Handmade Soap
  • Lavender Comfrey Salve

Great to pamper yourself. Great to have on hand for everyday skin irritations, like dry spots from washing your hands constantly…

 

And while your at it…enjoy a glass of your favorite Becker Wine!

Virtual Tasting 3 Pack - 2nd Round Virtual Tasting 3 Pack

