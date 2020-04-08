Becker Lavender & Wine = Serenity!

Becker Vineyards has made the difficult decision to postpone the 22nd Annual Lavender Festival until sometime in the Fall of 2020.

But Don’t worry, Buy lavender!

There are plenty of great Becker Vineyards Lavender products that can ship straight to your door!

Everyone could use some help to relax. Lavender is used by many to calm and soothe, get a good night’s sleep, and with both antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, lavender oil can even help to heal minor burns and bug bites.

Lavender Essentials Bundle $50.00 Wine Club price for everyone! INCLUDES products listed below

AND UPS Ground shipping! Lavender Lotion

Lavender Shower Gel

Lavender Room Spray

Lavender Bath Fizz

Lavender Lip Balm

Lavender Handmade Soap

Lavender Comfrey Salve

Great to pamper yourself. Great to have on hand for everyday skin irritations, like dry spots from washing your hands constantly…

And while your at it…enjoy a glass of your favorite Becker Wine!