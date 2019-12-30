Better Business Bureau offers tips for successful New Year’s resolutions

Here Comes A New Year!

With the new year arriving, many are looking back at what they accomplished in 2019 and looking forward at how they can improve in 2020. The fresh start of a new year is the perfect time to make resolutions, and improving health is often at the top of the list.

While set with good intentions, the American Psychological Association (APA) says New Year’s resolutions can create anxiety if left unaccomplished. They recommend starting small and asking for support.

Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas offers these tips to support consumers on their journey to a happier, healthier 2020:

Get fit with the right gym. New gym memberships increase at the beginning of January, when consumers decide to invest in a gym and their health. There can be many benefits to working out at a public gym: classes, equipment, accountability and more. However, you want to be sure you’re at the place that’s right for you. Knowing your fitness goals and setting priorities can help you determine where to start looking. Always take a tour of facilities and read the contract closely to determine how much a membership costs each month. You can also check the gym’s business profile on bbb.org.

New gym memberships increase at the beginning of January, when consumers decide to invest in a gym and their health. There can be many benefits to working out at a public gym: classes, equipment, accountability and more. However, you want to be sure you’re at the place that’s right for you. Knowing your fitness goals and setting priorities can help you determine where to start looking. Always take a tour of facilities and read the contract closely to determine how much a membership costs each month. You can also check the gym’s business profile on bbb.org. Watch for free trial scams. Some health and fitness goals, like quitting smoking or losing weight, can be a slow process. You may even feel like you aren’t making much progress, so turning to “miracle” products may begin to seem like a good idea. First and foremost, you should always be careful when taking products for your health and should consult with your doctor first. Second, products using big claims and celebrity endorsements may be attempting to lure you into a free trial scam. This is when a company claims it’ll send you a sample of its product for free, you just need to give your credit card information to pay shipping and handling. Later, you find a charge for the full cost of the product. If this is the direction you decide to go when working on your New Year’s resolutions, always read the terms and conditions carefully before placing your order and use your credit card for extra protection.

Some health and fitness goals, like quitting smoking or losing weight, can be a slow process. You may even feel like you aren’t making much progress, so turning to “miracle” products may begin to seem like a good idea. First and foremost, you should always be careful when taking products for your health and should consult with your doctor first. Second, products using big claims and celebrity endorsements may be attempting to lure you into a free trial scam. This is when a company claims it’ll send you a sample of its product for free, you just need to give your credit card information to pay shipping and handling. Later, you find a charge for the full cost of the product. If this is the direction you decide to go when working on your New Year’s resolutions, always read the terms and conditions carefully before placing your order and use your credit card for extra protection. Care for your mental health, too. Caring for your health extends beyond your physical health. Helpguide.org emphasizes the importance of social connection when caring for your mental health. In fact, a report released by Better Business Bureau at the end of September showed social isolation to be a factor in increasing scam risk. Those with fewer people in their lives to discuss potential scam offers with were more likely to become victims of fraud and lose money. Take time this year to connect with old friends and meet new ones too.

For more information visit bbb.org.