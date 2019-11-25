Canyon of the Eagles Celebrating a Spectacular 20 years!

Looking for an amazing getaway in the Texas Hill Country?

Canyon of the Eagles – A Calibre Resort (www.CanyonOfTheEagles.com), Texas’ premier eco-lodge will celebrate its 20th anniversary in December. To honor the occasion, the resort is offering an affordable opportunity for everyone to experience the most unique and scenic property in the Highland Lakes Region. This fantastic one-time deal is $99 per room, per night, and is available from December 1-23 by booking directly on website or by calling 512-334-2070.

Located on Lake Buchanan, less than 60 minutes northwest of Austin, this Texas Hill Country resort offers:

· A 942 acre beautiful nature park with dog-friendly guest rooms and full-service amenities

· Traditional Texas dining at the award-winning Overlook Restaurant with panoramic views and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily

· Gorgeous 14-mile trail system for any age and ability

· Star gazing at the Eagle Eye Observatory, whose dark sky location is rare and makes it one of the best astronomical viewing locations in Texas

· Two-hour sightseeing guided boat tours on Lake Buchanan and the Colorado River with scenic views of water falls, towering cliffs and unique geological formations

· Wildlife photography opportunities and world-class bird watching where Eagles nest October through March

· Numerous entertainment, programs and recreational opportunities available on-site and nearby

For more information, please call 512-334-2070 or go on-line at www.CanyonOfTheEagles.com, promo code COTE99. Terms or conditions may apply. Weekend nights require a 2 night minimum stay.

“Where the road ends, the adventure begins…”