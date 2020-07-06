Charlie Daniels passes from this life at age 83

Charlie Daniels, Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning in Hermitage, Tennessee. He was 83 years old.

According to his publicist, he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke.

A few reactions from Country Music Artisits:

REACTION FROM EDDIE MONTGOMERY OF MONTGOMERY GENTRY:

“We just lost the greatest American hero I’ve ever known. He brought me and T-Roy to the game!!! I’m so proud that I got to call him a friend! My heart is truly broken. I’m so glad I got to talk to him last week. Rest easy, my brother.”

REACTION FROM COLT FORD:

“I thought that 2020 could only get better and I was wrong. To hear that one of my heroes has passed away, the great Charlie Daniels, has broken my heart. I can’t even put the words together. He was so special to the world not just as a musician, but as a man, a truly great human being.