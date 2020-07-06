Charlie Daniels passes from this life at age 83
Millions of fans mourning the loss of a Country Music Icon & American Patriot
Charlie Daniels, Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning in Hermitage, Tennessee. He was 83 years old.
According to his publicist, he suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke.
A few reactions from Country Music Artisits:
REACTION FROM EDDIE MONTGOMERY OF MONTGOMERY GENTRY:
“We just lost the greatest American hero I’ve ever known. He brought me and T-Roy to the game!!! I’m so proud that I got to call him a friend! My heart is truly broken. I’m so glad I got to talk to him last week. Rest easy, my brother.”
REACTION FROM COLT FORD:
“I thought that 2020 could only get better and I was wrong. To hear that one of my heroes has passed away, the great Charlie Daniels, has broken my heart. I can’t even put the words together. He was so special to the world not just as a musician, but as a man, a truly great human being.
Charlie has been so good to me over my career. I have been so lucky to share the stage with him many times. I can’t imagine this world without him. I have had many talks with him about music, about life, and about how to treat people. He stood up for this country, he stood up for what was right, he stood up for his faith. He did what he said — he was everything I want be and still want to be. I will never get over you not being here, Uncle Charlie. There has never been anyone like you. There will never be another. I love you, Charlie. Rest Easy. You are and will always be the BEST.”