CURRENT INFO: Austin Parks Open & Closed

Where can you get outdoors?

Posted on March 27, 2020

Per the COVID-19 Mayoral declaration, the following PARD facilities are closed  to the public effective Monday, March 16th

  • All Recreation Centers
  • All Cultural Centers
  • All Museums
  • All Senior Centers
  • All Aquatic Facilities
  • All Golf Courses. Golf walking only play is allowed. Visit GolfATX for more details.
  • All Tennis Centers. Neighborhood tennis courts are open.
  • All Playgrounds
  • Zilker Botanical Garden
  • Zilker Caretaker House
  • Old Bakery & Emporium
  • All Special Event facilities
  • Emma Long Metropolitan Park Campsites

http://austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures

