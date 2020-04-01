CURRENT INFO: Austin Parks Open & Closed
Where can you get outdoors?
Per the COVID-19 Mayoral declaration, the following PARD facilities are closed to the public effective Monday, March 16th
- All Recreation Centers
- All Cultural Centers
- All Museums
- All Senior Centers
- All Aquatic Facilities
- All Golf Courses. Golf walking only play is allowed. Visit GolfATX for more details.
- All Tennis Centers. Neighborhood tennis courts are open.
- All Playgrounds
- Zilker Botanical Garden
- Zilker Caretaker House
- Old Bakery & Emporium
- All Special Event facilities
- Emma Long Metropolitan Park Campsites
