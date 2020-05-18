DON McLEAN on The Big Interview

At 74, there is no slowing down singer/songwriter Don McLean! The Grammy Hall of Fame honoree and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee sits down with legendary journalist Dan Rather for an hour-long retrospective interview on Wednesday, May 20, airing on AXS TV. Music enthusiasts will be taken on a journey that shows McLean’s rise to stardom as well as learn personal feelings on various topics never before discussed.

“Dan Rather is someone we have all known for years as he was one of the few aces we grew to know on the television screen,” says McLean. “Sitting down with him was intriguing because I had no idea where he was going to go with this interview. Was there going to be a tabloid moment? Did he know anything about my upbringing? Did he understand the depth of my writing and my thought process? Those were all things that went through my head as I was sitting there. But I learned he really knew his stuff. He really had researched things that most journalists never even think about.”

In addition, McLean will appear and perform on Britain’s number 1 daytime show “This Morning” on Friday, May 22 via satellite from a studio in California. This Morning is hosted by Phillip Schofield, Fern Britton, and Lorraine Kelly and brings the latest entertainment, health, home and garden, fashion and beauty advice and news, as well as interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz, and the biggest real-life stories.

“I am excited about doing ‘This Morning’ as I love traveling the world and love doing shows in the UK,” adds McLean. “I will be doing a world tour to support the 50th Anniversary of the American Pie album and will hopefully announce shows later this year for 2021. But right now, I am promoting the 173 songs from 11 albums that were released throughout my career because for the first time they are now available on all streaming services.”

