Dove Hunting – Oh it’s on!

Pigeon Hunting in July or early August

When: July 11, 2020 6:00 AM, CDT

Where: Olton, TX

Austin Woods and Waters Pigeon Hunts in Olton, TX



We will hunt the morning and the evening for two days.

We can hunt between July 11 thru 17th, the weekend of July 25 – 26th, or the weekend of August 1-2.

Cost is estimated to be $75 per hunt.

If you are interested, contact Larry Najvar immediately at larry.najvar@gmail.com or 512-699-3093 as it is almost bird season!

