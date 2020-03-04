Fly Fishing Film Tour brings the adrenaline!

Coming to Austin, TX on March 27th!

The 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour is hitting the road and headed to your backyard with a fresh catch of new films. Featuring exclusive shorts from our friends coast to coast, and beyond, we’ll tell the stories of everything from fishing guide fairy-tales, to serial steelhead semantics, canyon conservation in Colorado, mountain biking for marlin, jumping jaguars and jungle fish in whitewater rapids and the audacious Aussies who explore the largest coastline in the world. From saltwater to fresh, this year’s film is geared to get you stoked for another incredible season on the water.

The F3T is the largest fly fishing film event of its kind. Come for the action and stay for the giveaways and camaraderie—from your local fly shop to a community of like-minded anglers as we aim to inspire, feed your fishing addiction and build awareness for conservation efforts both near and far.

For a full schedule click here

THE FLY FISHING FILM TOUR RETURNS TO AUSTIN ON FRIDAY, MARCH 27TH 2020!

TIX NOW ON SALE VIA THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE