Following The Way

Howdy friends, Mark Twain said, “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.” Now, I know, that’s not a very politically correct thing to say and certainly not very kind, but, it is something to think about. If you are not aware of the crazy things going on in Washington right now then you have evidently been fortunate enough to be away on a deserted island without any news or social media. We could all be so lucky! Unfortunately, idiot or not, evidence or even witnesses for one side or the other will not persuade anyone on the other side of the argument.

But Jesus said, and I’ve probably quoted this a hundred times in this very monthly article, “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another. That you love one another as I have loved you. By this…they will know That you are truly my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35.

That tells me, that if the evidence is real, “they” or unbelievers, will be convinced. Sorry Mark Twain. Your humor is good but your reasoning isn’t completely sound. Now…before you get riled up, I’m NOT saying that unbelievers are idiots. I am saying that they are unbelievers that can still be convinced to believe if we will actually live out what Jesus says! We can say a lot of things but that doesn’t do the trick. What really works is living it out day in and day out, through thick and thin, good days and bad days. That’s the hard part but that’s where the proof comes out! It has been said by many an atheist that they might believe and be a “Christian” if it weren’t for ”Christians”.

I’m not going to get into who is or who isn’t a REAL Christian here and now. Jesus has called us to be His disciples and He has told us what it will take for people to believe we are the REAL DEAL!

Do you practice what you preach? Do you say you love Jesus and then say hateful things about others? Read 1 John 4:20-21

It says, ”If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen. And this commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother.” If you stand before an audience and claim you are a Christian and then act in hatred or in an ungodly manor to or about someone else, well…you just read what The Bible says about that.

How about you? Do you practice what you preach? Or what about you, the one reading this who is not a believer? Have you been discouraged or disheartened but someone claiming to know Christ but not acting like it? Don’t believe what you see in that person. Believe what you see in the life of those who claim to know Him and do what He says. Believe in Him and what He says! John 8:31-32 says, “So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples,

and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Jesus. Evidence to believe in!

Thanks for reading!

Jeff Gore

