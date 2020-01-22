Help Support Kids in the Outdoors – KOZ

The average kid today spends 40 minutes a week outside and 70 hours a week looking at an electronic screen. Urban lifestyles, electronics and a lack of mentors in outdoor skills and adventure has created an unhealthy gap between the kids today and the outdoors.

The heart of a child needs to be cultivated. For the wounded child, the fatherless, abandoned, there is a basic instinct of trust that must be earned. Even kids from intact families struggle to understand their place. KOZ gives the mentor a regular opportunity to speak into the lives of the KOZ kids. Once it has been given to the adult, that is when the fruit begins to come. That is when mentoring works.

Find out how you can join in the fight for these boys heart and to pass on the heritage of the outdoors.