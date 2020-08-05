National Hunting & Fishing Day 2020!

Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day

SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

2020 Honorary Chairs

Dude Perfect

Social media superstars “Dude Perfect”, known for their viral videos that have garnered more than nine billion views, have been named the honorary chairs for National Hunting and Fishing Day 2020.

National Hunting and Fishing (NHF) Day brings together sportsmen and women to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting and fishing with national, state, regional and local organizations hosting related events. Launched in 1971 by Congress, NHF Day has consistently recognized hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation. NHF Day is observed and celebrated the fourth Saturday in September every year.

Conservation

In 1972, Richard Nixon signed the first ever Presidential proclamation of National Hunting and Fishing Day, writing:

“I urge all citizens to join with outdoor sportsmen in the wise use of our natural resources and in insuring their proper management for the benefit of future generations.”

Get Involved!

#HuntShootFish

If you hunt, shoot or fish, thank you! Help spread the word about NHF Day by using #HuntShootFish and pledge to take someone hunting, fishing or shooting in 2020. Take the pledge!