No One Left INSIDE! Welcome back to the parks!

Time to get outdoors!

Effective Friday, May 22, 2020

Travis County Parks continues to operate its parks with day-use only access in order to provide options for visitors to recreate in open space and trails. We invite public participation in passive recreational activities, such as walking, hiking, and access to the lakes and rivers, while encouraging park users to observe appropriate social distancing. It is recommended that visitors use face coverings and bring their own hand sanitizer. Limited restroom facilities will be available. No groups larger than five (5) people are allowed (except for families or people living in the same household) and the total number of park visitors at specific parks may

Parks website