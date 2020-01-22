Old Settler’s LATE NIGHT SHOWS ANNOUNCED;

MUSIC SERIES AT THE CACTUS CAFE BEGINS JANUARY 29TH;

EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE UNTIL FEBRUARY 1ST VIA OLDSETTLERSMUSICFEST.ORG

AUSTIN, TEXAS (January 15, 2020) – Old Settler’s Music Festival today announced new additions to their 2020 lineup, including fast-rising singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, breakthrough Nashville soul artist Devon Gilfillian, and Kentucky songwriter and John Prine protege Kelsey Waldon. The dynamic California Honeydrops and songwriter bard James McMurtry make return appearances at the festival, and country-punk Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and newcomer Jeremie Albino round out the newly announced performers.

The new additions join the slate released last month, including headliners The Head and the Heart and St. Paul & The Broken Bones, as well as country music icon Tanya Tucker.

Central Texas’s only spring festival offering bluegrass, folk, and Americana performers on four stages over four days, Old Settler’s Music Festival 2020 festival is scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, April 16-19 in Tilmon, TX, a pleasant drive less than an hour from Austin and San Antonio and two hours from Houston. Early Bird discounted tickets are available until February 1st, at which time only Advance ticket pricing will be available. For all ticketing details, visit https://oldsettlersmusicfest.org.

Known as the music lovers’ music festival, Old Settler’s will once again feature late-night sets that are only available in the campground, the heart of the festival. The 2020 unplugged sessions will see the Hogslop String Band, Della Mae, Steve Poltz, and The Travelin’ McCourys all playing intimate, late-night sets.

In other news, House of Songs has announced the participants in their songwriters’ camp prior to the festival who will showcase their collaborations live on-site. These artists and songwriters include Betty Soo, Carrie Rodriguez, Matt the Electrician, Graham Weber of Western Youth, and Jamie Lou Connolly.

Through a partnership with KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, the festival also announced today the Old Settler’s Music Series at the Cactus Cafe. The Cactus Cafe, which is programmed by KUTX 98.9, has earned a national reputation over the past 40 years by showcasing top local, regional, and national acoustic music acts while identifying and nurturing new talent. On the last Wednesday of each month, Old Settler’s Music Festival will curate artists for the series, beginning with Nobody’s Girl on January 29th, Moving Panoramas with Tony Kamel on February 26th, and Western Youth on March 25th. For a full up-to-date schedule, visit here.

“We’re proud to work with other Central Texas non-profits, like KUTX 98.9 and House of Songs, that also serve to nurture and develop both new talents and cherished locals,” said Old Settler’s Music Festival Executive Director Jean Spivey. “Old Settler’s has always been a discovery ground for the roots and Americana artists of tomorrow, and artist development has always been a priority in our community.”

Finally, a variety of camping options have been revealed on the Old Settler’s site, including tent rental packages of all sizes and pricing. For more information, visit https://www.oldsettlersmusicfest.org/tentrentals.

OLD SETTLER’S MUSIC FESTIVAL

2020 LINEUP BY DAY

*Additional artists to be announced soon.

THURSDAY

James McMurtry – Steve Poltz

Cedric Burnside – Della Mae

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

FRIDAY

St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Tanya Tucker

Ruston Kelly – Jade Bird – Steep Canyon Rangers

Devon Gilfillian – Steve Poltz

Della Mae – Sierra Ferrell

SATURDAY

The Head and The Heart – J.J. Grey & Mofro

Sam Bush – Shinyribs – The Travelin’ McCourys

The California Honeydrops

Hiss Golden Messenger – Molly Tuttle

Charley Crockett – American Aquarium – The Deer

Kelsey Waldon – Hogslop String Band

Jeremie Albino – Elijah Delgado

SUNDAY

Shinyribs – Bonnie Bishop – House of Songs with

Betty Soo, Carrie Rodriguez,

Matt the Electrician, Graham Weber (Western Youth), & Jamie Lou Connolly

Logan Ledger