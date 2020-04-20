RANDY ROGERS AND WADE BOWEN GET “RHINESTONED”

THE PAIR REFLECT ON THEIR ROOTS IN BRAND-NEW TRACK

Written by Lori McKenna, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray

Country mainstays RANDY ROGERS and WADE BOWEN reflect on the songs that built them in their brand-new track, “Rhinestoned” – available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Written by Lori McKenna, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray, the tune serves as a clever ode to old-school Country music, as it details the storytelling and musicianship that make the genre so special – paying homage to Country legends like Hank Williams Sr. and George Jones along the way.

“‘Rhinestoned’ is pure country badass-ness,” says Bowen. “From the moment I heard it, I wanted to cut it… I had to cut it. One of the many reasons why Randy and I love doing these albums together is because we get to create classic-sounding Country. This song is a perfect example of that. It sounds like it could have been one of the old staples you grew up listening to – it’s also my favorite track on the entire album.”

“’Rhinestoned’ makes me wanna put on my boots and hat and find someone to dance with – it’s solid country gold,” says Rogers. “It really does take me back to 21 years old, drinking for the first time in some honky tonk… I lived this song.”

“Rhinestoned” is the latest taste of what’s to come from Rogers and Bowen’s upcoming album, HOLD MY BEER, VOL. 2, echoing the classic Country sound that fans experienced with their previous releases – “Rodeo Clown” and “Hold My Beer” – all of which are immediately available upon pre-order of the album.

But the fun doesn’t stop there – wanting to share even more new music with fans in the weeks leading up to their album release, Rogers and Bowen have lined up a weekly video series dubbed “Watch This Wednesdays,” which features the pair, as they preview never-before-heard songs from HOLD MY BEER, VOL. 2 in a live, acoustic setting. New installments go up every Wednesday across the Hold My Beer social platforms.

Rogers and Bowen have more surprises on tap in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep up with the latest news on the pair’s Hold My Beer movement at www.randyandwade.com.

Randy Rogers:

In a business where bands come and go and membership is often a revolving door, the Randy Rogers Band — dubbed “a perpetual live favorite” by Rolling Stone — has been making music and touring together for nearly 20 years. The culmination of the six-member band’s musical journey thus far can be heard on its latest album, Hellbent (4.26.19). The 11 tracks were produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves) and recorded at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee. Randy and the band have become skilled at capturing a unique live energy and passion on their albums, and Hellbent is the perfect example. With lifetime streams nearing 300 million, this “endearing and enduring country treasure” (MusicRow Magazine) continues to forge ahead — “the guarantee of good music and a good time is what keeps fans coming back” (New York Times). So, what keeps a band together for nearly two decades? Randy cites the blend of the members’ distinctive personalities, represented in a dynamic musical chemistry that has taken the Randy Rogers Band beyond the competitive music scene in their native Texas, to a national fan base with sold-out shows across the country. In addition to fronting the iconic band, Randy is a board member of the Austin Chapter of the Recording Academy, a co-owner of Big Blind Management and the owner of the Cheatham Street Warehouse, which he purchased to help preserve the legacy that Kent Finlay left after his passing in March of 2015. His artistry also includes work with Jerry Jeff Walker, Alison Krauss, Radney Foster, Willie Nelson and the mystery duo called The Stryker Brothers, which was revealed to be Randy and mentor, Robert Earl Keen. Randy and long-time friend Wade Bowen — who have toured together extensively — are embarking on HOLD MY BEER, VOL. 2, which fans of the “duo” have been eagerly awaiting.

Wade Bowen:

Native Texan and New Braunfels resident Wade Bowen is an award-winning and highly respected singer/songwriter and recording artist. He has been a staple on the Texas country circuit for over two decades and has also made name for himself on the national and international scene, touring the world consistently over the years. Bowen has appeared on the Conan O’Brien Show, released nine, critically acclaimed studio albums (including a gospel record and a Christmas album) as well as 3 live albums (2 of which are with his longtime friend Randy Rogers). Bowen, who the New York Times calls “..an earnest and direct singer who wrings feelings from small vocal gestures and whose songwriting .. is graceful, with twists like small sighs” is also a proud dad, husband and active community member both in New Braunfels and his hometown of Waco. A few years ago, he started the Bowen Family Foundation that has raised over $5 million for charities important to him and his family. The Foundation’s biggest fundraiser is a highly anticipated annual event that includes a golf tournament and music festival – called Bowen Music fest & Classic Golf Tournament.