SCOTTY McCREERY BECOMES FIRST COUNTRY MUSIC ARTIST TO PRESENT A VIRTUAL CONCERT IN ONLINE GAMING WORLD

Later this month, singer/songwriter Scotty McCreery will break new ground when he becomes the first country music artist to present a virtual concert in an online gaming world. Club Cooee, the online free 3D metaverse and social network with millions of users from around the world, will host McCreery (transformed into an avatar for the game) in concert for a limited time over two consecutive weekends: April 24-26 and May 1-3.

“In this unsettling time where everyone has to be physically isolated because of COVID-19, it’s great to find a fun way to bring people together for some entertainment in the virtual world of Club Cooee,” said McCreery. “I never thought I’d become a game avatar, but I’m always up for trying something new. Looking forward to seeing everyone at Club Cooee!”

Club Cooee is available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Fans should go to the Scotty landing page: https://en.clubcooee.com/scotty. Once installed, the user will select a starter 3D avatar and nickname and then be taken to the app’s main dashboard where they will find McCreery-branded buttons for easy navigation. These buttons will lead the user to news about the concert as well as special limited edition collectible Scotty McCreery virtual fan merch packs for the game avatars that will be available for purchase in the Club Cooee shop. During the event, there will also be a special “Live Now!” button so users can directly join the virtual concert.

McCreery is both the first musical artist to perform in Club Cooee and the first country music artist ever to host a virtual concert in any gaming world. (Artists from other musical genres who have hosted virtual concerts in other gaming worlds include Alice in Chains, Blasterjaxx, Haley Kiyoko, KORN, Marshmello and Offspring).

“We are excited that Scotty McCreery will be performing in Club Cooee’s premiere virtual concert,” said Alexander Jorias, CEO and Co-Founder of Club Cooee. “Club Cooee is a virtual party zone and hosting virtual concerts is a perfect fit for us. Our platform allows artists to present their music and engage with their audience in totally new ways. Our users will love it!”

“We are very excited to present the first country music virtual concert in gaming,” said Winston King, VP of Business Development for Epik who created the partnership with McCreery and Club Cooee. “Country music is an underserved music genre in mobile games, and we are excited to do many more.”

About Scotty McCreery

McCreery, whose current single is “In Between,” achieved new heights by earning two back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “This is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks. He co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change. All four of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and one Gold singles; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” and in 2019 for “This is It”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year (“Barefootin’”) in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (“Five More Minutes”) in 2018. The North Carolina native released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was recently re-released in paperback in 2020. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

About Club Cooee

Club Cooee is an online metaverse and social network where users are socially engaged in virtual parties. In Club Cooee, millions of users from around the world use their 3D avatars to DJ, dance, chat, and connect with others. Club Cooee is perfectly suited for brands and artists to engage their fans more widely across the digital world. For more information, visit https://about.clubcooee.com or drop us a line at brands@clubcooee.com.

About Epik

Operating internationally with dozens of Fortune 500 clients, Epik is the global leader for placing brands and celebrities into video games and apps. Focusing on popular video games, apps, and VR experiences, Epik provides their clients with access to new revenue opportunities in both advertising and digital merchandise sales. For more information on how your business can gain access please email info@epik.gg.

Cover Photo Credit: Jeff Ray