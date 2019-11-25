Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines together at Susanna’s Kitchen Coffeehouse

Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines will perform at Susanna’s Kitchen Coffeehouse on Thursday, December 19. Doors open by 7:00 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 pm at Wimberley United Methodist Church (corner RR 12 & CR 1492). Tickets are available only at the door. Adults $25, students under 18 $5. Sugar Shack Bakery pie, tamales, pizza, coffee, and soft drinks are available. Proceeds benefit Barnabas Connection, Camp Good Sam Wimberley, and Operation Good Shepherd, and provides scholarships for WUMC’s Bright Beginnings Preschool.

See www.wimberleyumc.org/susannas-kitchen for more information.