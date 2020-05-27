Texas State Parks – Overnights Resume!

Starting today, May 27, you can make new overnight camping reservations at most state parks for arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7.

“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special.”

All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and make overnight reservations in advance. Making reservations online is the quickest and easiest way to reserve your spot in the park. See tips for using the online reservation system. Reservations can also be made by calling (512) 389-8900, but do expect longer than normal wait times right now.

We are doing everything we can to honor existing overnight reservations. If your reservation will be impacted, you will be contacted by a customer service agent to move or cancel your reservation. If you would like to cancel your reservation, please email customer.service@tpwd.texas.gov.

Social distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect, including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring your own supply of hand sanitizer. .

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity. Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all equipment rentals, in-person programs and transactions in parks. All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers will also remain closed for now.

The continuation of overnight reservations and other park operations are subject to change and are dependent on current data, staffing levels and public health recommendations. Check the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map for the latest information.