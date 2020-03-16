NO SXSW? Their is still tons of fun to be had!

Just because the City of Austin canceled one of the largest film/music events in Austin, due to the coronavirus scare, there is still plenty of events to attend and music to be heard. Check out the list we at Country Line have complied for your consideration!

Head out for some great live music and boot scootin! The Broken Spoke – Austin’s World Renown Honky Tonk!

Tue. Mar. 10th – Weldon Henson 9pm Tracie Lynn 6-8pm in restaurant

Wed. Mar. 11th – Bob Appel 9pm & Western Express 6-8pm in the restaurant

Thu. Mar. 12th – The Derailers 9pm & Western Express 6-8pm in the restaurant

Fri. Mar. 13th – Two Tons of Steel 9pm & Ben Rodgers 6-8pm in the restaurant

Sat. Mar. 14th – Dale Watson 9pm & Paula Russel 6-8pm in the restaurant

​Tue. Mar. 17th – Weldon Henson 9pm Western Express 6-8pm in restaurant

Wed. Mar. 18th – Bob Appel 9pm & Ken Simpson 6-8pm in the restaurant

Thu. Mar. 19th – The Derailers 9pm & Ben Rodgers 6-8pm in the restaurant

Fri. Mar. 20th – Billy Mata 9pm & Ben Rodgers 6-8pm in the restaurant

Sat. Mar. 21st – Alvin Crow 9pm & Paula Russel 6-8pm in the restaurant

March 14-28, 2020

Rodeo Austin –CANCELED!

Travis County Expo Center

Over the years, Rodeo Austin has grown from a show featuring 16 animals into one of Austin’s premier events, featuring Pro rodeo events, daily concerts, livestock show and more.

March 15, 2020

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms

This annual family-friendly festival celebrates all things Irish. Come enjoy authentic Celtic music and dancers, Irish language workshops, the finest Irish imports and plenty of good craic!

March 15, 2020

Chris Knight w/ Memphis Kee at the Far Out Lounge & Stage

March 16-18, 2020

Campfire Gatherings

Adult Summer Camp for music lovers looking to experience something intimate, exclusive and luxurious in the Texas Hill Country. Tons of great music! Click here

March 17, 2020

Ray Benson’s 69th Birthday Bash

Ray Benson’s 69th Birthday Bash with Asleep at the Wheel, Shinyribs, & more is a go! The night will feature a performance by Asleep at the Wheel, Shinyribs and other talented local musicians along with a silent auction, with the goal of raising funds and awareness for HAAM in order to continue our mission of keeping music in Austin alive and well, something that is more relevant now than ever.

March 22, 2020

Lucy’s Fried Chicken south by south Austin 10th Annual Revival



