Get Outdoors this Spring Break!

Your Texas State Parks are fun and affordable places to spend your spring break or any beautiful spring day! They’re so popular this time of year that some parks may have to close to additional visitors so that the park’s resources aren’t overwhelmed.

Luckily, it’s easy to guarantee your entry to even the most popular parks at the most popular times – get a “ Save the Day ” pass in advance of your visit!

McKinney Falls State Park Lockhart State Park Pedernales Falls State Park Blanco State Park Lockhart State Park

3/16/2020 UPDATE!

Texas State Parks Visitors,

We appreciate your loyalty and trust. With the uncertain and evolving health situation in the U.S., our highest priority is the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers and employees.

Texas State Parks are open, and our staff is ready to welcome you for the day or for overnight stays. Outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance, but we still must remain diligent in taking steps to make your visit as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Here’s how you can help:

Print your day-use and camping permits before your visit to a state park. You can even print permits for reservations made through the call center. This will help reduce or eliminate time spent in the park office to check in. Simply log in to your account and select “Pre-Registration & Site Permits” for camping reservations, or “Print Tickets & Daily Entrance” for day use. Then follow instructions on the page. Please note that it takes up to 24 hours for new camping reservations to be available for at-home printing.

Pack extra soap or hand sanitizer . Park restrooms have soap or hand sanitizer. However, due to increased use or at remote locations, soap or sanitizer may not always be available.

If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay at home for your health and the safety of others.

in the last two weeks, please stay at home for your health and the safety of others. Additional information on best practices for keeping you and your family safe can be found online at the Texas Department of State Health Services.



Here’s what we are doing:

If you feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, we will waive cancellation fees for visits in March. To cancel without fees, contact our Customer Service Center at (512) 389-8900 or email customer service.

We are implementing additional cleaning procedures , such as cleaning restrooms and other public areas more often.

, such as cleaning restrooms and other public areas more often. We are monitoring the situation. We promise to remain diligent and intentional in protecting you and making your visit a great experience.

Please visit our website for more information and our latest updates.