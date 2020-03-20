UPDATES for HUNTING – TURKEY SEASON

Hunting During This Evolving Health Situation

Our highest priority is the well-being of the citizens of Texas. If you plan to hunt during this uncertain health situation, outdoor areas are good for social distancing. But you must follow the latest local laws and best practices for reducing the spread of the virus.

We recommend that you hunt only with people living under your roof, bring all the food and drink you’ll need, sleep in a tent or your vehicle, carry plenty of hand sanitizer and use it. If you’ve been sick in the 2 weeks prior to your hunt, stay home. As always, safety first.

And with safety in mind, we’ve increased precautions for public Drawn Hunts on WMAs and state parks. No on-site standby drawings will be conducted for the remainder of the season. Drawn-hunt winners will not be affected for now.